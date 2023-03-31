Bukele meets with an influential US Republican senator – Hola News

Washington, Mar 31 (EFE).- The Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukele, received in San Salvador the Republican Senator Marco Rubio, representative of the state of Florida and who played a central role in the policy towards Latin America of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021 ).

The senator’s office announced the meeting this Friday and published some photos in which Bukele and Rubio are seen talking smiling.

During the meeting, both spoke about the security measures that Bukele has promoted, as well as the cooperation between the United States and El Salvador and about “the importance of democratic order” in the American continent, Rubio’s office detailed in a statement. .

In that press release, Rubio stated that the meeting was “productive” and took the opportunity to criticize the government of Joe Biden, who has been critical of Bukele’s policies.

“At a time when the Biden Administration actively alienates our allies and chooses to appease murderous dictators in our region, it is important that we stand with the democratic leaders in our hemisphere who are leading the fight against murderous and criminal gangs in Central America.” Rubio said, according to the statement.

The meeting was announced just after Bukele questioned the motives for imputing Trump, a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections.

“Imagine this happening with a presidential candidate from the leading opposition here in El Salvador,” Bukele said on Twitter, who considered that from now on it will be difficult for the US to condemn “political persecution” in other countries.

El Salvador completed one year in a state of emergency on March 27, a measure that Bukele proclaimed to combat gangs and that establishes the suspension of constitutional guarantees, such as the right of those who are detained to have the defense of a lawyer.

To date, 66,417 people have been detained, some of them -according to human rights organizations- without having any relationship with the gangs.

In its annual human rights report, published on March 20, the US highlighted the reports of human rights abuses that have occurred in El Salvador during the state of emergency and stated that, among other things, this new regime It has led to worsening conditions in prisons.

The recent transfer to a Salvadoran prison of 2,000 shirtless, handcuffed, crouched and piled alleged gang members was widely criticized by human rights defenders for the lack of humanity in their treatment.