Bundesliga: end of career? BVB star Marco Reus makes a clear statement

What’s next for Marco Reus? The BVB star would like to end his career in the BVB jersey. We are currently in talks.

Captain Marco Reus is hoping for a contract extension with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. “I would like to end my career here,” said Reus after his two goals in the 6-1 (4-1) win against 1. FC Köln on Sky. The 33-year-old’s contract ends in the summer, and Reus would have to accept a drop in salary for an extension.

One is currently “in talks,” said Reus: “Everything else will come up in the coming weeks.” Reus switched to BVB in 2012. He is still waiting for a championship title with the black and yellow.

Thanks to Borussia’s 6-1 win over 1. FC Köln on Saturday, BVB have the chance in two weeks’ time, regardless of Bayern Munich’s game in Leverkusen tomorrow, to become – or stay – the top of the Bundesliga table on their own .

