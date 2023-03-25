Bundesliga interest: Hertha is fighting for Gottschalk

Hertha BSC is trying to keep homegrown and U17 jewel Julius Gottschalk. As the picture reports, they want to convince the 16-year-old of their own strengths and professional career at the capital city club. The Berliners want to present themselves as modern and innovative in the future.

In the past, Hertha was repeatedly snatched up talent by other clubs, and the Bundesliga club was not an interesting employer for many young players. And talent Gottschalk should already appear on the radar of many first division clubs. He is currently drawing attention to himself with strong performances (16 games/21 goals involved) in the U17 Bundesliga.

