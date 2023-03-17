Bundestag votes after heated debate for controversial electoral law reform

For years it was not possible to reform the German electoral law. Now the Bundestag has passed a new law.

After years of dispute, the Bundestag passed an electoral law reform that is intended to reduce the size of parliament and limit it permanently to 630 MPs. A draft by the SPD, Greens and FDP achieved the required simple majority on Friday in Berlin. 400 MPs voted for the reform. As the Deputy President of the Bundestag Aydan Özoguz (SPD) announced, 261 MPs voted against the bill. 23 MPs abstained.

The Union and the Left Party see themselves disadvantaged by the reform. They each announced a lawsuit before the Federal Constitutional Court.

In the previous debate on the planned downsizing of the Bundestag, opposition politicians accused the traffic light factions of having tailor-made electoral rights to stay in power. Sebastian Hartmann (SPD), on the other hand, said the aim of the project was “a simple, understandable right to vote”.

Allegation against traffic lights: “Reform for yourself”

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said the plan was aimed at pushing the left out of parliament and calling “the CSU’s right to exist” into question. “They are making a reform for themselves here” to cement the “traffic light’s claim to power”.

With the reform, the Bundestag, which has grown to 736 MPs, is to be permanently reduced to 630 seats from the next election. The reduction is to be achieved by dispensing with overhang and equalization mandates. So far, these have caused the Bundestag to be bloated.

In addition, a strict five percent clause should apply. The so-called basic mandate clause does not apply. So far, it has ensured that parties have been able to enter the Bundestag with the strength of their second vote result if they were less than five percent but had won at least three direct mandates. The Left Party most recently benefited from this in 2021. If the clause is deleted, depending on the election result, this could also have consequences for the CSU in the future, whose direct candidates in Bavaria traditionally win the most constituencies.

“I didn’t know that the CSU feared the five percent hurdle,” remarked the leader of the Greens, Britta Haßelmann, smugly. In order to minimize this risk, the CDU and CSU could run as a party association in future elections or enter into a list.

Söder: Ampel operates election manipulation

In view of the reform that has now been decided, CSU boss Markus Söder spoke of a deliberate manipulation of the democratic will of the voters. “It is a unique occurrence in the post-war history of the Federal Republic of Germany that a majority in parliament carves out a right to vote solely for their own benefit,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Friday in Feucht near Nuremberg.

The reform is “massive manipulation and also absolutely unconstitutional” that cannot be accepted, said Söder. “In the coming weeks and months” one will therefore file a constitutional complaint.

Originally, the traffic light even wanted to reduce Parliament back to the target size of 598 MPs. After the Union had rejected this proposal from the SPD, Greens and FDP, which did not yet provide for the deletion of the basic mandate clause, the traffic light presented the new variant. That is the work of the SPD, which hopes to benefit from it, according to the motto “first the party, then the public good,” said Albrecht Glaser (AfD).

Jan Korte in the Bundestag (archive photo): He is against the electoral law reform. (Quelle: Uwe Geisler/imago images)