Burberry “steals” the F1 accountant

Burberry It has become a highly valued brand in the luxury market, due to its track record in the industry.

And insight of sale of the luxury market in sales, it has to see the potential that these products reach.

F1 has become a high-value sports arena for years.

Burberry grows in the fashion market and to consolidate in this, the brand has made use of various resources at the hands of operations, following a prevailing rule in marketing and it is the one that has to do with innovation, but no longer in what is offered to the consumer, but rethinking the internal heads and hoping for a result with it.

Innovation in operations follows a very interesting logic to take into account, at least if we see the results of the study “The condition of Polish production companies in the face of turbulence.

Within this document it is noted that 64 percent of those surveyed considered that the disruption in the supply chain represented the main challenge for companies, 30 percent saw the challenge in the lack of talent and four percent in inflation.

Burberry with internal changes

An old business phrase says that you should think outside the box and Burberry He took it to the limit, to become the F1 accountant, Kate Ferrylike your new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director.

Ferry will work at Burberry from September this year and will be at the place he will leave Julie Brown. In F1 he will stop working as of next April, leaving behind a long career of six years, in a position that he will occupy on an interim basis Ian Brimicombe.

to say of CEO, Jonathan AkeroydFerry’s arrival comes at a time when the board has accumulated extensive experience in markets, business transformation and has a unique understanding of the luxury industry.

Like this hiring, let’s remember that in the fashion industry one of the great management changes was the arrival of martha ortega at the head of Inditextaking control that Amancio Ortega left in this Spanish and family emporium, which has allowed the brand to scale and maintain growth thanks to internal movement.

We saw part of these adjustments in the company with Jamie Givenswho arrived as CEO for the North and Central American market.

“We are preparing for a year of big plans for North America, we will reinforce our product categories of polo and sneakers and we will increase our investment in retail (…) The company will focus on expansion with stores in “larger and more surprising” establishments, Givens declared at the time.

The importance of these cases that we have listed, where we see the strategic changes within these companies, allows us to see the value that there is in communication and how, based on what is worth in the market, it is possible to assume creative resources, when the appointment is made. of a personality in this area, as happened with Vuitton and the announcement of the arrival of Pharrell Williams as its new creative or purely operational head, as we have seen with Lacoste o Burberry.

By understanding these cases, we can see how important it becomes for consumers to understand the fashion market and establish increasingly interesting resources in the market, especially by following elements that have become central in brand communication and, most importantly, essential for to be able to innovate in the way in which the activity of brands in the market is better recorded.