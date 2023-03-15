Burger King bets everything on Artificial Intelligence

According to data from Statista, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the technological areas with the greatest economic projection, so much so that the market value could exceed 300,000 million dollars in 2025.

As of the end of 2021, Tencent was the largest owner of active machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) patent families worldwide.

In 2021, Burger King recorded total revenue of approximately $1.8 billion worldwide.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is closer and closer to equaling any intellectual task that a human being can performTherefore, more and more companies are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their advertising campaigns and Burger King could not ignore this great opportunity.

After replacing his community manager in Colombia for a new smart alternative, Burger King Germany by the hand of MidJourneyone of the best-known AI tools, kicked off its first product ideas. MidJourney is an AI-based image converter, this system allows you to create images from text.

According to a study by Institute for Business Valuein Latin America The country that has most adopted the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Colombia, with 50 percent, above Peru with 49 percent, and Argentina and Brazil with 41 percent. The main reason being that companies meet the growing expectations of customers, in addition to more efficient operations.

Through its InstagramBurger King shared several images accompanied by the phrase “powered by AI”. The brand has confirmed that the AI ​​creations will come to life in Germany and will be available for purchase very soon. One of the most liked combinations are the cheeseburger nuggets.

By the end of 2022, Burger King through its campaign Reclaim the Flame announced a investment for 400 million dollars To accelerate sales growth and boost the profitability of its franchises, 150 million of said investment is being allocated to advertising and digital investments. In 2021 he made a rebranding, the first after 20 years.

Statista data shows that until June 2022 the fast food chain had subsidiaries in 29 countries in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean; 27 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and 17 in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2022, 31 percent of companies in Mexico reported that they used Artificial Intelligence in their business operations.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way many brands operate. According to data from the consulting firm Gartner, in the coming years, 30 percent of advertising messages will be generated by AI.