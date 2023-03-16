Burglar caught – witnesses help Dortmund police

Dortmund.

A suspected burglar (17) was quickly caught in Dortmund. He probably wanted to steal tools. The youth welfare office was involved.

Die Dortmund police praise the good reaction of two witnesses. Without them, a suspected burglar would probably not have been caught so quickly.

Two 25-year-old passers-by from Hanover and Wunstorf noticed one on Wednesday evening about half an hour before midnight smashed window pane. It belonged to a bakery branch on the upper Westenhellweg, as reported by the police.

The witnesses also saw how shortly afterwards someone fled the building – via Katharinenstrasse and at Freistuhl into an underground car park. They gave chase, called the police and always gave the whereabouts of the suspect. The police and a service dog were on the man’s heels and finally put him in the underground car park.

Burglary in Dortmund: booty left at the scene

The 17-year-old was temporarily arrested. Police found a stolen debit card on him.













At the crime scene, the police discovered numerous clues. According to initial findings, it is the suspect Tools in a basement have intended. Police are not yet able to say why he left them in the building.





The 17-year-old suspected burglar has no permanent residence and was later handed over to the youth welfare office.

Police estimate the damage to the building at $2,000.

Police in Dortmund – you might also be interested in this:

(red)

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.









More articles from this category can be found here: Dortmund



