Burglary reported at actor’s home in Los Angeles

MIAMI.- He actor British Cary Elwes was the victim of a robo in his house, located in Malib, los angeles . As lo report TMZ .

“Police sources told TMZ that the star of The engaged princess “is the latest celebrity to be the victim of a recurring crime wave in Los Angeles, this after the actor discovered a large amount of cash, art and jewelry missing from his Malib home,” published the media specialized in celebrities .

Assets that the actor lost

“…Cary’s missing assets are valued in six figures, around $100,000 or so, according to sources with direct knowledge. We’re also told the theory is that this isn’t a smash-and-grab job, as we’ve seen.” recently with a spate of burglaries at celebrity homes, as police say they believe someone in Cary’s home may have stolen the items from her place, possibly for several years without being detected,” he added. TMZ.

After realizing the absence of his assets, Cary Elwes reported the incident to the authorities and now the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft.

It should be noted that this event occurs after the rattlesnake bite that the 61-year-old interpreter experienced on his property, who had to be transported by air to receive immediate treatment.