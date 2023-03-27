Burns dethrones Scheffler, beats Young and is crowned Match Play champion

Chicago (USA), Mar 26 (EFE).- Sam Burns won the fifth tournament of his career on the PGA Tour this Sunday, dethroning current champion Scottie Scheffler and beating Cameron Young in the WGC final Dell Technologies of Austin, Texas.

Burns qualified for the final after beating Scheffler on the third extra hole, who had won ten consecutive victories in this tournament and was number one in the world ranking.

After that triumph, he worked out in the final and won it by six holes up and five to play against a Young who had defeated the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy in the other semifinal.

And that Young took advantage by winning the second hole, before Burns took four consecutive between five and eight that sent him four up.

He did not stop stepping on the accelerator and won ten, twelve and thirteen to seal the third most resounding victory in the history of this tournament.

In the semifinal, Young came back from two holes behind in the last three and denied McIlroy the final by prevailing in the extra, played in the twelfth, with a ‘birdie’ by the Northern Irishman.

The Spanish Jon Rahm, number two in the world, said goodbye to the tournament in the group stage. EFE

