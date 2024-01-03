ARAURE, PORTUGUESE.- A Venezuelan citizen, identified as Alberto Perez Garcia exposed the regrettable state of abandonment of a group of buses destined for the public transportation in the Portuguesa State, located in the central-western region of Venezuela.

Pérez García, who infiltrated the place, located near the Government House in Araure, related to the Nicolás Maduro regime, to document what he describes as a “bus cemetery.” In this sense, the complainant highlights the lost investment and the lack of use of these resources by the Venezuelan regime.

In his tour, Pérez García shows buses in deplorable conditions, some looted and others deteriorated, evidencing the waste of resources and lack of maintenance.

The buses, according to the complaint, could be used to improve the transportation situation in the Portuguesa State, but instead, they are abandoned and completely disused.

This complaint sheds light on the inability of the Maduro regime to manage State resources for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

Crisis reaches private transport

The private transportation sector in Venezuela also faces a deep crisis, exacerbated by fuel shortages, high spare parts costs, and inadequate rates. Nelson Vivas, president of the Civil Association of Drivers La India, in the capital, Caracas, highlights that the lack of a fair rate prevents carrying out the necessary maintenance, resulting in the accelerated deterioration of the units and their accumulation in a precarious state.

Vivas highlights the urgency of the State’s attention to the critical problems that affect private sector transporters. The lack of sufficient income for the maintenance and operation of the units translates into the neglect of aesthetics, with upholstery and painting being aspects relegated due to economic difficulties, according to the review. The newspaper.

The president of the Gandhi Will Drivers Association, Yelmira Jimenez, points out that the crisis affects a sector whose fleet, mostly from the 1970s and 1980s, is one of the oldest in Latin America. Despite the adaptations made by the drivers, the lack of income makes any aesthetic improvement difficult.

This situation highlights the critical need for immediate measures to address the crisis in the private transport sector, ensuring sustainable conditions for drivers and service efficiency.

Source: EDITORIAL / El Diario