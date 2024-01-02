Buses arrive with migrants heading to NY

A New Jersey mayor says buses carrying migrants bound for New York City have been stopping at his city’s train station and others in an apparent effort to evade an executive order from the New York mayor seeking to regulate how and when immigrants can be dropped off in the city.

Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli said Sunday that Hudson County officials have been informing Secaucus police and city officials about buses arriving at the train station in Secaucus Junction beginning Saturday. He noted that four buses were believed to have arrived and dropped off immigrants who then took trains to New York City.

Gonnelli said the executive order recently signed by New York Mayor Eric Adams requires bus operators to give at least 32 hours advance notice of arrivals and limit drop-off times.

“It seems quite clear that bus operators are finding a way to evade the requirements of the executive order by dropping migrants off at the Secaucus train station and having them continue to their final destination,” Gonnelli said in a statement. He suggested the order may be “too strict” and is having “unintended consequences.”

Gonnelli called the tactic a “loophole” that bus operators have found to allow immigrants to reach New York City, adding that state police have reported that “this is happening now at train stations in the entire state.” Gonnelli promised to work with state and county authorities and “continue to closely monitor this situation.”

A message posted on a Jersey City social media account said the municipal emergency management agency reports that “approximately 10 buses from various locations in Texas and one from Louisiana have arrived at various transit stations across the state, including Secaucus , Fanwood, Edison and Trenton.” Around 397 migrants had arrived at those locations since Saturday, according to Sunday’s publication.

“This will clearly be a statewide conversation, so it is important that we wait for some guidance from the governor on next steps” as busing continues, the post said.