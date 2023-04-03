Buses beat Sergio Berni

The Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Bernie, He was evacuated by force and pushed by infantry troops, after the drivers of line 620 attacked him with blows and stones in the middle of a protest for the murder of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos in the town of La Matanza.

Bernie He was evacuated by infantry troops who took him from the place against his will and clashed with the protesters. The official arrived after 11:30 a.m. at the protest site, on General Paz and Route 3. As soon as he approached the protesters, they insulted him, threw all kinds of projectiles at him and even punched him.

One of the protesters surprised the Buenos Aires minister with a fist bump. Source: (The Voice)

The large group of drivers He ended up cornering the minister against a wall while Barrientos’s colleagues yelled at him “liar, resign.”, among other downloads. Around noon, Bernie he tried to retire together with the Buenos Aires Minister of Transportation, Jorge D’onofrio.

The Kicillof government official managed to say a few words as the protest was taking place. “I fully understand the problem they are going through,” he said. “There is no one showing their faces, that’s why I’m here”I’m not leaving until I can talk to them and find a solution.” The drivers threw tomatoes, bottles and even diapers.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security received blows from the protesters. Source: (Profile)

While this was happening and the minister affirmed that he was not going to hide, six SAME ambulances arrived at full speed at Avenida General Paz to assist him. In a few minutes, Infantry troops formed a security cordon and “evacuated him by force, practically by pushing”.