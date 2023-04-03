Business training for SMEs: executive program, masterclass and update talk

The Banco Ciudad initiative aims to promote greater competitiveness of SMEs. The details

He city ​​Bank continues to push his Business Training Program with the aim of adding training tools that aim to promote greater competitiveness of SMEs. The initiative, which complements the City’s financial services, includes training at Business Schools, Universities and with specialists in various subjects; also a Business Club, which provides networking spaces, specialized offices, business rounds and an SME showcase.

During the month of April, new free activities are proposed, which include: a face-to-face Executive Program for companies called “Operations Management” together with the Torcuato Di Tella University; a virtual Masterclass on “Capital Market”; and an update talk, with virtual modality, on exchange and customs requirements for payments of Imports and Services in foreign trade.

On the platform of City SME Institute also develops a business club, which provides different services such as Business Round, so that SMEs can link up and present their products and services; also a networking space, to connect and share good practices, experiences and problems; and a section called ADN Pyme of personalized clinics with specialists in various topics.

Lastly, companies are given an exclusive place on the Institute’s website, called Vidriera Pyme, so that they can publish information about their business and expand their networks. Those interested in participating in the Business Training Program can learn about it at: https://www.institutopyme.com.ar/comunidad-empresarial/

Below are the training activities during April 2023:

UNTREF Master Class: Capital Markets

Master Class aimed at those who occupy roles in finance or investment in companies and/or who lead or have an SME. The objective of the activity is to know the functioning of the capital market and its investment and financing options.

In charge of Nora Ramos, president of the Risk Rating Agency of the National University of Tres de Febrero (UNTREF).

It will be held on Friday, April 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual mode.

https://www.institutopyme.com.ar/evento/master-class-mercado-de-capitales/

Update talk on Foreign Trade

The exchange and customs requirements for access to the MLC for payments of imports and services in foreign trade will be addressed.

The talk will be given by Carmen Carballeiro, an expert in customs and exchange matters.

Tuesday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Virtual mode.

UTDT Executive Program: Operations Management

Face-to-face executive training with University Certification called Operations Management, together with Torcuato Di Tella University.

Oriented to those who lead or have a company.

The main objective is to incorporate tools to ensure efficient process management.

Tuesday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face-to-face modality.

https://www.institutopyme.com.ar/evento/programa-ejecutivo-utdt-gestion-de-operaciones/

About the SME Institute of Banco Ciudad

The Instituto Pyme is a space offered by Banco Ciudad to promote the exchange of ideas and accompany the strategic development of the businesses of micro, small and medium-sized companies.

Its mission is to contribute to the strategic development of the Businesses, contemplating the singular characteristics of the segment, supporting the actions of companies and guiding their growth expectations.

More information in www.institutopyme.com.ar and inquiries in (email protected)