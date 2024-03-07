Businessman donates $50 million to University of Miami cancer center

The American Philanthropist Ken C. GriffinCEO of Citadel LLC, made an unprecedented donation to the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, marking a milestone in the fight against this disease in South Florida.

Griffin donated $50 million to the scientific institution. The announcement was made official this Tuesday. The contribution is directed toward funding the new Transformational Cancer Research Building, which will be renamed in his honor.

The 12-story, 244,000-square-foot research building will double the research capacity of the cancer center, which has the distinction of being the only National Cancer Institute-designated center in South Florida.

It obtained this recognition in 2019, becoming one of only 72 centers in the United States with such a distinction. The donation is part of the University of Miami’s “Ever Brighter” campaign, which seeks to raise $2.5 billion.

Griffin’s generosity has been described by Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, as “transformative” and “catalytic.”

He noted that this contribution “is changing the trajectory” and will help the institution “raise even more funds for important cancer research that will save lives.”

The relevance of this donation lies in its impact on cancer research and treatment, with Griffin affirming his honor in supporting “the transformative work” of the team at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and highlighting their role in advancing cancer treatments in South Florida and beyond.

The building, which will be named after Kenneth C. Griffin, is scheduled to open next year.

Julio Frenk, president of the University of Miami, praised Griffin’s “extraordinary commitment” to a healthy society, while Stuart A. Miller, a trustee of the university, highlighted his philanthropic leadership, calling him a blessing to the Miami community. .

Griffin’s donation will complement Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s efforts to expand its research, develop new therapies and expand access to clinical trials.

Additionally, the building will allow more patients to participate in clinical research and receive effective treatments.

Dr. Dipen J. Parekh, UHealth’s chief operating officer, stressed that this “elevates the exceptional research that will have the greatest impact.”

As a promise to the Miami community, the building symbolizes the continued commitment to cancer research.

Dr. Henri Ford, dean of the Miller School of Medicine, anticipates that the gift will help attract research talent and place the school among elite research medical schools, thereby improving the health of humanity and possibly encouraging more students to specialize in oncology.

This milestone in the fight against cancer, fueled by Griffin’s commitment to science and medicine, will serve to sustain and advance the Sylvester family legacy and is a testament to the promising progress of cancer research and treatment in the region.