Bussi, accused of sexual abuse: Lupe, the victim, spoke with Jorge Rial

The complaint is very harsh and falls into the heart of the armed forces of La Libertad Avanza in the north of the country. Ricardo Bussi -son of the genocide of the Dictatorship- is the key man for that function, but the candidate for governor of Tucumán received a very strong complaint against him.

A woman, who went by the name Lupe, accused him of raping her while working for her space. Without going into details, she told Jorge Rial what he had suffered when he saw how the local Justice turned a deaf ear to her claim.

Visibly shocked, she explained how she had met Bussi – through her ex-husband, who used gender violence against her and was a partner of the former governor – and how he let her down when he had been understanding and supposedly offered her help.