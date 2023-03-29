Busy weeks in Colo Colo! There is a date to elect the new president of Blanco y Negro

This afternoon the resignation of the director of Blanco y Negro, Fernando Arab, shook the concessionaire, which will have to call elections again to choose a new president.

It was not a completely calm day in Colo Colo. Despite the fact that the coaching staff and the players are focused on what will be the match against Huachipato this weekend, the offices of Blanco y Negro were shaken by the resignation of Fernando Arab. This fact causes the Colocolina concessionaire to have to elect a new president.

The resignation of the director was immediate, since he did not participate in the shareholders’ meeting held this afternoon at the Monumental Stadium, in which at the end of it, the current president of B&N, Alfredo Stöhwing, did not issue any statement.

There is a date for the Black and White elections

And there is already a date for the elections. As reported by Radio Cooperativa journalist Rodrigo Gómez, Next Friday, April 21, a new shareholder meeting will be held, who will elect the new boss of Blanco y Negrowhere the various blocks that exist at the table must agree, including the representatives of the Social and Sports Club.

Yes indeed, from the CSD Colo Colo they mentioned to DaleAlbo that they still do not want to refer to the subject of the meeting that will take place in April, since they are evaluating the different options to take the actions to follow.

In this way, youn Colo Colo, who will have changes inside the Black and White table, will play in the next few days against Huachipato to later make his debut in both Copa Libertadores and Copa Chile.

