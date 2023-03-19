BVB: Bynoe-Gittens threatens the next long break

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is apparently staying true to the bad luck with injuries. As the ‘Ruhr Nachrichten’ reports, there are internal concerns at Borussia Dortmund that the 18-year-old winger will be absent for a long time with his current shoulder injury. In yesterday’s 6-1 win over 1. FC Köln, Bynoe-Gittens was not part of the squad because of the problem.

Continue below the ad

It’s not the first time the young Englishman has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. Already in the first half of the season he missed about two months after he had to have an operation on the affected joint. According to the ‘Ruhr Nachrichten’, he also dislocated his shoulder when he was under 19.

reading tip

BVB extensions: Kehl on the stand at Guerreiro, Reus & Hummels