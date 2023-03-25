BVB: Dortmund star is apparently threatening the end of the season

The striker was already out in the first half of the season due to shoulder problems.Bild: imago / Team 2

Bundesliga

At BVB, various players have been battered players lately. There are, for example, Julian Brandt, Gregor Kobel, Karim Adeyemi and Salih Özcan. Midfielder Özcan suffered from a gastrointestinal infection. Brandt, Adeyemi and Kobel tore a muscle fiber. And Youssoufa Moukoko was hit too. He had contracted a syndesmosis in mid-February.

While these players are on the mend and Dortmund are hoping to return soon, another BVB star is now being hit by bad luck with injuries, namely Jamie Bynoe Gittens. The 18-year-old could now finally face the end of the season.

BVB: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could be out again for a long time

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens injured his right shoulder at the start of the season and even had to have an operation. After that, the striker was out for weeks and was just slowly fighting his way back.

After his right shoulder, Bynoe-Gittens is said to have problems with his left shoulder as well.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has another shoulder injury.Image: imago images / district photo

As the “Bild“-Zeitung wants to know that the BVB star is said to have injured his left shoulder more severely than previously thought. An operation may also be necessary again, according to the “image” report.

However, it is not yet certain that he will really have to go under the knife again. With or without surgery – young star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is likely to be out for a longer period of time, as in the preliminary round.

Dortmund star keeps having problems with his shoulder

In the derby against Schalke 04, which ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw, the problems on his shoulder are said to have already been noticed.

Particularly bitter for the BVB star: shoulder problems have been a feature of his entire career as a professional footballer. During his time in the U19s, the Englishman had more than one complaint and dislocated his shoulder several times.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens switched from Manchester City to BVB in 2020 and played in the U19 team until the summer of 2022. The 18-year-old has played 17 games for Dortmund in the Bundesliga so far.