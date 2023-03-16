BVB: support for Haller

Sebastian Kehl leaves no doubts about Sébastien Haller. The sporting director of Borussia Dortmund told ‘Bild’: “Sébastien has come an impressive way in the past few months. Of course we stick together, support him and trust him completely. He will become even more important for us.”

Haller switched from Ajax Amsterdam to Dortmund in the summer for 31 million euros. Soon after, the 28-year-old striker was diagnosed with a testicular tumor, which necessitated two surgeries and forced him to watch until the turn of the year. Since the beginning of the year, the Ivorian has completed twelve competitive games in which he only scored one goal. In relation to this, the ‘Bild’ recently reported that BVB is considering the transfer of a new centre-forward.

