By 2027, Volkswagen will invest more than 120 billion euros in electrification

The German manufacturer will allocate 180 billion euros to R&D over the next five years. Two-thirds of this envelope will be devoted to the electric car and batteries.

If Germany seems to question the scheduled end of the combustion engine in Europe by 2035, one of its industrial heavyweights is still investing more to become a leader in electric cars.

This Tuesday, the first European car manufacturer Volkswagen announced that it plans to invest 122 billion euros in its transition to the electric and connected car. A sum up 13% compared to the previous plan and which corresponds to more than two-thirds (68%) of its total investments over the next five years – an overall envelope of 180 billion euros.

In 2020, Volkswagen announced 73 billion euros of investment over five years in the car of the future. A sum increased to 89 billion at the end of 2021 and which increases further by 30 billion on Tuesday.

Battery factories, car factories, raw material supply

These 122 billion euros will be used in particular for the construction of battery cell factories and the securing of raw materials necessary for the manufacture of batteries, indicates a press release on the occasion of the group’s annual results. At the end of 2021, the group had announced 89 billion euros of investment in the car of the future until 2026.

With this envelope, Volkswagen intends in particular to finance the construction of gigafactories, these factories for the production of batteries. The group announced Monday the opening in 2027 of a fourth factory in Canada, without detailing its plans for Europe, where six factories have already been announced and three already planned in Sweden, Germany and Spain. The Volkswagen subsidiary dedicated to the production of batteries, PowerCo, “should generate an annual turnover of more than 20 billion euros by 2030”, explains the group. in a press release.

Volkswagen wants to focus its investments on its presence in North America and on increasing its sales in China, traditionally its first market, but where Volkswagen is unable to impose itself on the segment of electric vehicles in the face of competition from manufacturers. locals and the American Tesla.

Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group on March 14 during the annual results conference © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

In-house software

The German group also wants to build a large network of charging stations on the American continent and plans to invest 2 billion euros in the construction of a factory to produce electric SUVs under the Scout brand.

“Added to this is the continued investment in the latest generation of combustion engines. Peak investment performance is expected to be reached in 2025 and then continuously decline,” develop another press release.

A section of this investment plan will be devoted in particular to software. In its press release, Volkswagen recalls that it is working on the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, its future home OS. Cariad, the group’s subsidiary dedicated to software, has established offices in Seattle and Silicon Valley.

By 2025, one in five cars sold will be electric

A figure supports this massive investment: Volkswagen estimates that “by 2025, one in five vehicles sold worldwide” will be electric.

A good part of these vehicles must be group models for the German giant. In its latest commitments dating back to last year, the world’s No. 2 automobile intended to sell 50% of electric vehicles by 2030 and “almost 100%” in 2040 in its main markets. The Volkswagen Group is already aiming for an 11% share of electric vehicles in its deliveries this year, compared to 7% in 2022.