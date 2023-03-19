Caffeine may reduce body fat and risk of type 2 diabetes

Elevated levels of caffeine in the blood may lower the amount of body fat you carry and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, a new study suggests.

The results may lead to the use of calorie-free caffeinated beverages to reduce obesity and type 2 diabetes, although more study is needed, researchers wrote in the study, published in BMJ Medicine and quoted by guardian.

Katarina Kos, senior lecturer in diabetes and obesity at the University of Exeter in England, said research had shown potential health benefits for people with high levels of caffeine in their blood, but added: “It’s not studied it is not even recommended to drink more coffeewhich was not the objective of this investigation”.

According to the expert, any caffeinated drink that contains sugar and fat would eliminate the positive effects.

The researchers said their work, based on previously published research, suggested that drinking three to five cups of coffee daily, containing an average of 70 to 150 milligrams of caffeine, was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. .

Since these are observational studies, it’s difficult to see whether the effects are due to caffeine or other compounds, the team said.

This study used a technique known as Mendelian randomization, which establishes cause and effect through genetic evidence. The team found two common genetic variants associated with the speed of caffeine metabolism and used them to calculate blood levels of this compound and whether they were associated with lower body mass index and fat.

People who have genetic variants associated with slower caffeine metabolism drink less coffee on average, but have higher levels of caffeine in their blood than people who metabolize it quickly.

The researchers found that almost half of the reduction in the risk of type 2 diabetes was due to weight loss. Caffeine is known to stimulate metabolism, increase fat burning and reduce appetite, with a daily intake of 100 milligrams.

However, there are limitations to the studyincluding the fact that the research was based on nearly 10,000 people of predominantly European descent who participated in six long-term studies.

Stephen Lawrence, clinical professor at the University of Warwick School of Medicine, said the study was “interesting” and that it used “good science”, but noted that the Mendelian assessment was a “relatively new technique” and, while useful, was ” vulnerable to pre-established concepts”.

“This represents a good science of forming hypotheses or ideas. It does not, however, prove cause and effect. That’s why, we have to be cautious not to rush and interpret it”, he said.

For the professor, the researchers took a “huge leap of faith” in assuming that weight loss caused by increased caffeine consumption would reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. calories and increase physical activity.

In addition, caffeine consumption has caused some people to experience palpitations and rapid heartbeats, so it is not suitable for everyone.

“Should people drink more coffee to reduce the risk of fat or diabetes? Science suggests relatively good evidence that caffeine consumption increases and burns fat, even at rest. However, does not constitute a treatment for obesity and, used incorrectly, can result in weight gain or other damage,” he said.