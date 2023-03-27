Caffeine: The “friend of all children” says goodbye leaving an indelible legacy on Mexican television

Javier López died, Chabelo. The “friend of all children” passed away on Saturday morning due to an abdominal complication. The news was confirmed by the comedian’s family and the wave of reactions was immediately unleashed on the networks in which, as always, mention was made of the immortality of the beloved Mexican TV character… well, before it was a joke, now it’s a reality: Chabelo is already immortal. He rest in peace.

