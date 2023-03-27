Caffeine: The "friend of all children" says goodbye leaving an indelible legacy on Mexican television

Caffeine: The “friend of all children” says goodbye leaving an indelible legacy on Mexican television

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 27, 2023

Javier López died, Chabelo. The “friend of all children” passed away on Saturday morning due to an abdominal complication. The news was confirmed by the comedian’s family and the wave of reactions was immediately unleashed on the networks in which, as always, mention was made of the immortality of the beloved Mexican TV character… well, before it was a joke, now it’s a reality: Chabelo is already immortal. He rest in peace.

Find out everything in less than five minutes with Caffeine, your news shot to wake up.

My heart beats for history, marketing, media, and design. I am always looking for new ways to explore and understand these topics. I love to talk about coffee, food or the world and I… More by Aaron Rubio

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *