Caffeine: Young people murdered in Nuevo Laredo, a cold-blooded execution at the hands of the military

Recently, it has been reported that what happened in Nuevo Laredo with the youths was an execution. Although there are still ongoing investigations, the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, has stated that there are elements that rule out that the victims had a confrontation with the soldiers, and they were not even armed.

At the end of February, Human Rights of Nuevo Laredo denounced the murder of five young people at the hands of the military. SEDENA stated that the soldiers fired due to the loud noise made by the victims’ vehicle when it collided. Now, with Encinas’ statement, it has become clear that it was a cold-blooded murder. The big question is: will there be consequences for the military responsible for these terrible acts?

