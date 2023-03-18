calcined; This is how they found 5 of the 6 missing women in Guanajuato

Carlos Zamarripa Aguirreholder of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuatoannounced that they found the charred skeletal remains which would be related to 5 of the 6 women who disappeared in the municipality of celayalast 7 of March.

According to the information disclosed, the genetic profiles of these remains coincide with 5 of the missing women in Guanajuato, meanwhile, it was indicated other indications still continue to be analyzed.

The 6 women who disappeared in Celaya are: Sandra Daniela Paredes González24 years old; Gabriela Barbosa Ruiz48 years old; Mariana Gutierrez Guzman, 19 years old; Pauline Berenice Resendiz Martinez25 years old; Yoselin Daniela Zamorano Macias20 years old and Rosa María Pérez Ayala, 42 years old.

Tamaulipas group, responsible for the disappearance of women in Guanajuato

AIC geneticists established that the remains found belong to 5 of the 6 disappeared victims.



The Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato explained that, after operations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Agency in the municipality of Juventino Rosasthe arrest of a criminal group formed by people from Tamaulipas plus a honduran.

Likewise, it was reported that these individuals were detained in possession of firearms, useful cartridges, tactical equipment, drugs, telephone equipmentamong other objects

After the technical analysis of other indications, it was possible to establish that the members of this crime cell were the ones they transferred the 6 young women to Juventino Rosas; Subsequently, AIC geneticists established that the remains found belong to 5 of the 6 disappeared victims.

Case would be related to the murder of a businessman in Guanajuato

It should be noted that the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato determined that this criminal group operated in the area of ​​”El Bajío” and in addition to the disappearance of the 6 women, he would be involved in the murder of businessman Jair Edgar Martinez.

So far, it is known that the group of 6 women was last seen in the road to San José de Guanajuato and the Álamo Country Club subdivision when they went to work.

