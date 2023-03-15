Call of Duty MW II Free Weekend: Dates, Maps, Modes...the Details!

If you still haven’t tried Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, now is the time to take advantage of it since the multiplayer will be accessible for free this weekend.

Try the game for free!

As part of the launch of its Season 2 Reloaded, Activision invites players to discover the new content available with the mid-season update. From Thursday March 16 at 6:00 p.m. (French time), you will be able to enjoy a part of the multiplayer at no cost until Monday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m. (French time).

A total of six multiplayer maps spread over 8 game modes will be available. The new Himmelmatt Expo map will obviously be there and will allow you to take part in fights in the middle of a hotel at the foot of the mountains.

You’ll also be able to jump into the first co-op Raid, joining Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they embark for Atomgrad.

You will find below the complete details of the maps and modes available during this free weekend, as well as the launch trailer of Season 2 Reloaded.

Content available during the free weekend:

Base Maps (6v6): Farm 18 Souls Market Shipment Dome Himmelmatt Expo (new map!)

Modes standard : Team Deathmatch Strategic point Domination Elimination confirmed gun game Infected A loaded bullet All or nothing

Battle Cards:

Battle Card Modes: land war Invasion

Special operations : Raid Episode 1 (Normal Difficulty Only)

