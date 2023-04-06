Call of Duty MW II & Warzone 2: Season 3 reveals its release date on video!

In addition to announcements related to the update of its Ricochet anti-cheat system, Activision has unveiled a first teaser for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

This Season 3 will notably oppose Alejandro to Valeria, two protagonists with a strong character introduced in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II campaign, who will join the roster of operators.

Season 3 will also bring new multiplayer maps and a new Battle Pass, while Gunfight, the ultra-intense 2v2 mode introduced in 2019 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare, will make a comeback. Warzone 2.0 will see the return of Plunder mode.

This Season 3 will be launched on April 12, and more details on its new features will be revealed soon. You will find below the first teaser of this new season which should delight players.