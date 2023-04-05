Call of Duty : Ricochet renforce l’anti-cheat sur Modern Warfare II et Warzone 2.0

The Call of Duty license is often in the news when it comes to negotiations around Microsoft’s takeover of Activation Blizzard, but meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 continue their journey. and the Ricochet Anti-Cheat team just released a latest report.

A Latest Report Reveals New Anti-Cheat Tools for Ranked Modes

Posted on the official Call of Duty websitethis report presented by Ricochet returns to the major objectives of their anti-cheat techniques and details in particular several new layers of security and detection to protect all modes and in particular the classified mode for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

Ricochet reminds that any accounts caught cheating may be permanently banned from all Call of Duty titles and that such accounts will have their record removed from the Top 250 Ranked Play and other competitive leaderboards.

Additionally, Ricochet announced that their teams and development studios can adjust the Skill Rating (SR) of players who frequently played with banned cheating accounts and who benefited from it, even if they themselves did not. used of cheaters.

Among the new tools introduced is Replay, which is supposed to protect the integrity of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 multiplayer through captured and stored gameplay data. Ricochet teams can then go back to games and identify cheating behavior across all Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 multiplayer modes. These captures will also exist in ranked and all match data will be recorded for the highest levels of competition in case of investigation.

Ricochet also mentions a new system for detecting third-party hardware devices on PC and console. This system has been tested and deployed and it will allow to know more precisely when a player uses a device reducing or eliminating recoil for example. Affected players will receive warnings, and penalties may go as far as account suspension or even banishment of the offending account from all Call of Duty games.

Ricochet finally reminds that reporting suspicious behavior remains a very useful basis for their teams, as it allows them to examine accounts more easily based on player feedback.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Reloaded is available since March 15 and the games are still available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.