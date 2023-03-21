Calle 6 is renamed “Madres y Abuelas”

Within the framework of the 40 years of democracy, Governor Axel Kicillof headed yesterday the act of changing the nomenclature of Calle 6 between Calles 50 and 54 of the city of La Plata, which will be renamed “Madres y Abuelas de la Plaza” . The act was attended by the mother of Plaza de Mayo, Herenia Sánchez de Viamonte; and the councilor, Guillermo Cara, author of the ordinance that changes the name of that section of the road.

During the act that took place in front of the Government, Kicillof remembered Hebe de Bonafini and pointed out that “the struggle of mothers and grandmothers to find their sons and daughters challenges us all.”

“Symbols, dates and memories must be filled with content and updated; and that this street bears this name is one more step to keep alive the struggle of the Mothers and Grandmothers”, he concluded.

“They were the first mothers who came to this Governorate, and you had to have a lot of courage to walk in front of this Governorate in those years, to support that claim every Wednesday,” described the leader from La Plata.