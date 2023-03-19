Camaro abandoned after crashing into fence

Juarez City. – Unknown persons abandoned a sports car, after colliding with the fence of a property located on Rafael Pérez Serna avenue and David Herrera Jordán or Malecón street, where police found bullets and casings, an agent from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) reported. ).

The red Chevrolet Camaro vehicle was left stranded after having destroyed the stone wall that serves as a boundary fence for the land occupied by motorcyclists, but inside there were bullets, for which the State Investigation Agency (AEI) was notified.

The agents believe that the vehicle could have been used for the commission of a crime and was insured.

Police and CGSV agents remain at the scene waiting for field criminal experts from the State Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern Zone, to deliver the evidence.