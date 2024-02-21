Vinicius Jr. and Camavinga They demonstrate great chemistry off the field of play. This is demonstrated by the number of trips they make when Carlo Ancelotti grants them days off. The last one? Marrakech. The first to land was the Brazilian soccer player, who unleashed madness on the streets of the city after going to a secondary school, where the students played a game with his idol. An initiative framed by Vini’s role in UNESCOwho named him Goodwill Ambassador for his social works with the most disadvantaged children

Camavinga met his friend the next day. The 7 madridista receives the legacy of the francs, which he hesitates his goalkeeper outfit, since he was wearing a long-sleeved sports shirt from the Balenciaga brand. Are you going as a goalkeeper today?to which he replied: Let me, you know I can do everything.

Enlarge Vinicius hesitates to Camavinga because of his outfit: Are you a goalkeeper?



Bellingham vacila a Camavinga

The French midfielder shared on his Instagram profile some images of his mini vacation in Marrakech, in which Vinicius and some of his friends also appear. In this publication, it is worth highlighting the message of Jude Bellinghamqwho seems to be angry with his two teammates for not having invited him to Morocco.

Related news

Thanks for the invitation browrote the English footballer, to which Camavinga responded: I have to take care of you, your mother won’t be happy. A response that has caused a great sensation among the followers of the French footballer, since it has accumulated more than 50,000 likes. Jude did not travel to Morocco, as he is recovering from a high-grade sprain in his left ankle.

Enlarge Camavinga takes care of Bellingham: Your mother will not be happy

Some local newspapers, such as Le360they collected that The tandem of Real Madrid footballers went to Morocco for the wedding of Brahim Díaz’s sister, who, presumably, said I do in a mansion in the city. However, there are no images to support this information. Camavinga and Vinicius are already in the Spanish capital to return to the orders of Carlo Ancelotti, who has summoned his players at 4:00 p.m. in Valdebebas