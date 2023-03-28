CAMe suspends the environmental contingency in the Valley of Mexico

The Executive Coordination of the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) announced that as of 6:00 p.m. this Monday, the atmospheric environmental contingency was suspended due to the fact that hourly ozone concentrations were lower than those established in the Program to Prevent and Respond to atmospheric environmental contingencies in the Vale Metropolitan Area. of Mexico (ZMVM).

In view of this, the restrictions on the movement of vehicles in Mexico City and 18 municipalities in the State of Mexico, which had been activated since last Saturday afternoon, were lifted with the aim of reducing the population’s exposure to polluted air, as well as to reduce the emission of pollutants.

In a statement released this afternoon on its social networks, the CAMe explained that the high pressure system located over the center of the country gradually lost intensity and led to a higher wind speed, together with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean towards the Valley of Mexico.

According to data from CDMX Atmospheric Monitoring Systemthe maximum ozone concentration reached at 6:00 p.m. on March 27 was 105 ppb (part per billion), at the CCA-UNAM station, in Coyoacán.

“The meteorological forecast models for tomorrow in the Valley of Mexico show that the atmospheric conditions will be better for the dispersion of pollutants, compared to those of today,” CAMe reported.

Today does not circulate

In its already regular operation, this Tuesday, March 28, the program will be applied Today does not circulate to vehicles that have pink stickers, and those with license plate endings 7 and 8.

The measure enters into force from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the regulations endorsed by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis.

Vehicles with a double zero, zero, electric and hybrid hologram may circulate without restriction.

