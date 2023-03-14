Camera review: Canon EOS R6 Mark II and Sony Alpha 7R V in comparison

Read article in c’t photography 2/2023

With the rapid development of technical features, one superlative follows the next when it comes to new cameras. And every manufacturer wants to attract potential photographers and videographers, professionals and amateurs alike. Two key areas emerge: speed and resolution.

Two current representatives of these two camera classes are the Canon EOS R6 Mark II with 24 megapixels and up to 40 frames per second with full autofocus tracking and the Sony Alpha 7R V with 61 megapixels, the highest resolution that the full format currently has to offer and which enables 8k video. We present both cameras in more detail in this article.









But they are not alone in the market. Each provider tries to reach customers from both camps. Fast cameras offer the lower resolution, but also more image dynamics and thus better noise behavior at higher ISO values. In addition to full-frame, APS-C and Micro Four Thirds sensors also play a part in this camera category. Panasonic’s newest camera, the Lumix S5, also delivers full format with 24 megapixels and up to 30 frames per second with an electronic shutter. Nikon’s Z6 II has 24.5 megapixels at 14 frames per second.