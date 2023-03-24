Camilla: From Rottweiler to royal rock star

Camilla has come a long way when she arrives alongside Charles III on Wednesday. comes to Germany for a state visit.

Once the most hated woman in England, blamed for Diana’s († 36) misfortune, now the popular (if not loved) king’s wife.

The Brits, who once called them “Rottweilers” (Diana gave her the name), now cheer her. In a speech to cultural workers, she recently caused a storm of enthusiasm. Unusually open for royals, she castigated the literary scene, criticized overzealous language cleaning measures, and shouted: “Don’t be fooled by those who threaten the freedom of language!”

Rivals: Diana (left) with Camilla in the mid-1980s Foto: Archive Photos/Getty Images

Fateful meeting at polo: Charles (then 27) met the now married Camilla (then 28) Foto: danapress

Why is Camilla so popular today?

Honestly, that’s also down to an army of media consultants who’ve been busy kneading Camilla’s image for years. Away from the country noblewoman hunting foxes on horseback, towards the unpretentious, hard-working model royal.

Charles and Camilla in Braemar (Scotland). Does she also make him laugh in Berlin? Photo: PA Wire/PA Photos

But she did her part to change the image!

She has charm, she doesn’t pretend to be sovereign, she approaches people openly. She knows fun. Never, never, never is she unfriendly.

And: She changed Charles!

Beside her, he no longer looks like the dreamer he used to be. Her firmness and traction grounded Charles. A friend: “She has no self-doubt. That also makes him appear more solid.”

Good team: Charles and Camilla. She stops him Photo: Andrew Matthews/dpa

The only thing that worries Charles’ staff is that Camilla likes to sleep in later in the morning. This is not the case for state visits.

Berlin will wake you up.

Camilla – Royally guarded

BY ANNETTE WEBER

In line with the state visit of the British royal couple in Germany, we look at Camilla Parker Bowles’ (75) wardrobe.

your style? Camilla’s “work uniform” is independent of catwalk trends and royally protected.

Camilla 1998 im „The Ritz“-Hotel in London Photo:

Exorbitant headgear, beads, calm, delicate pastel colors.

Favorite fashion brands? For sustainability reasons, the frugal Duchess wears made-to-measure clothing by British tailors Roy Allen and Fiona Clare. Clothes are worn for decades and changed over and over again.

She wore this green suit to Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018 Foto: action press

★★★

Is Camilla interested in fashion? She was on the July cover of British Vogue but is actually a passionate country bumpkin. Hobbies: gardening, hiking, reading.

Why does Camilla look so young? New hairstyle! Shorter, with strands that flatter the face, colorist Jo Hansford dyed buttery blonde highlights to match the skin tone – soft focus.