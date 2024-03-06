Camilo reveals how he faces criticism about the name of his second baby

MIAMI.- Camilo y Evaluna announced that they are sweetly awaiting their second son through a video they shared on their social networks. In the clip you can see how the couple together go up They set up a small playhouse, while music accompanies a poem that the performer wrote to his wife.

In the publication, they also reveal the name of the new member of the family: Amaranto.

“Camilo wrote this poem to me before we found out that we were waiting for you. On a flight from Madrid to Miami we began to imagine your name and a couple of weeks later we found out that you were already accompanying us. How excited we are to meet you. Your older sister already wants to care. Amaranto, we feel honored to be your parents. Thank you God for the privilege of being your home. Officially, we Echeverri-Reglero are FOUR,” reads the writing that accompanies the publication.

Tool against criticism

However, although the family is much loved, they have also long been the subject of criticism. And after the news, Camilo and Evaluna decided to take a measure to not be affected by their detractors.

During an interview I gave to the podcast Molusco TVthe singer of Tutu He explained that before making the pregnancy public they knew that the name would generate controversy, so despite not blocking the comments on the networks, they decided not to read them.

“I already knew, we are going to announce that we are waiting for Amaranto and we are not going to read the comments, we are not going to read them because people are going to throw stones at us, because his name is Amaranto, why isn’t his name Amaranto or Amaranta? and “Why is she going to be born at home and why don’t they take her to a hospital? Why don’t they give Evaluna anesthesia? If she doesn’t want to,” he commented.

Camilo pointed out that in the past he did not have a methodology to ensure that the messages of some ‘haters’ They would affect him, and that took away many days of peace from his life. So now, she does not intend to negotiate his well-being or that of his family.

“Everyone feels that they have the authority to get involved in a lot of things and it’s all good that they do it, but I need to take care of my interiority when all those things happen because the times in which I have let those tomatoes hit me in the face it, I have lost many days of peace and no one will ever give that back to you,” he added.

Meaning of Amaranth

Regarding the baby’s name, the interpreter highlighted that, like indigo, Amaranth has an important and special meaning for the couple: it is considered that this plant always blooms despite not needing much care.

“Amaranth is a plant, it is a color like indigo. In some ancient cultures there was a legend that on a mountain there was a plant that was always in bloom, but since no one could climb it because it was very tall, no one took care of it. It was like always in bloom, the one that never withers, eternal life, it was the idea of ​​amaranth, I liked that, it’s like that plant that requires no outside care to be absolutely blooming, the color is fantastic, it’s like it was a coral “, he stated.

As with Indigo, Camilo and Evaluna will wait for the birth to find out the sex of the baby and prepare to have a home birth again.