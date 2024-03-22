Campaign to hire street vendors for events

Starting this month, any person or company can hire street vendors like Julia Urdiales, who found independence and a way to make a living working this way.

Likewise, Julia was able to pay for a nanny to take care of her twin children two decades ago.

“I could drop them off at school myself. So that was what became easier for me, because if I have to work in a company, I have to leave early and then there was nowhere to leave my children,” Julia said.

The “Hire a Street Vendor” program allows members of ‘The Street Vendor Project’ to bring their food to events, ensuring greater sales.

“Several people told us: ‘I want to hire vendors.’ Catering is an opportunity to develop that knowledge as well,” explained Kendy Amaya Morfin, The Street Vendor Project.

“When there is an event going on, then they hire me to take it to them. For example, now on Saturday I have to go deliver 200 empanadas in Manhattan, so it helps me a lot,” Julia added.

In addition to security and dignity in your job.

“They educate us about the rules within the city and that helps us make it less harassment for us,” said Sonia Pérez, another street vendor.

It is also a way to celebrate their culture and develop their creativity beyond food.

“I also do crochet crafts: I make earrings, flowers of all kinds, I make hats, purses, I make key chains. People love that. For example, flowers, I sell a lot on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and people are very happy because it is a fine craft and it is woven by oneself,” said Julia.

Those interested in hiring a street vendor for an event can contact the person through the website streetvendor.org

