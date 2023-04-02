Campaigns begin in Coahuila and the State of Mexico for the June 4 election – Hola News

Mexico City, April 2 (EFE).- The electoral campaigns for the regular elections on June 4 began this Sunday in the state of Coahuila (north) and tomorrow, Monday, April 3, the State of Mexico (center) will do the same.

According to the calendar of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the campaigns, in both cases, will end on May 31, four days before the election.

Both in Coahuila and in the State of Mexico, the head of the Executive (Governor) will be elected and in the case of the first entity, the deputies that will make up the new state Congress will be elected.

Almost 15 million voters are called to the polls, 2.3 million in Coahuila and 12.5 million in the State of Mexico.

Of both elections, the one in the State of Mexico stands out because it is the most populous in the country and because it has a political weight towards the 2024 presidential election.

In addition, this political contest has the characteristic that the candidates are only women and the options that both represent are made up of seven political parties.

The coalition “Va por el Estado de México”, made up of the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI), National Action (PAN) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) and New Alliance (NA) parties, is led by Alejandra del Moral.

While the candidacy the coalition “Together We Make History”, made up of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM) and Labor (PT) parties, will be represented by Delfina Gómez, close to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

For experts and analysts and politicians, the June 4 elections in the State of Mexico and in Coahuila will be a preview of what the 2024 presidential election could be.

A possible triumph of “Va por México”, with the candidate Del Moral who emerged from the PRI, would assure this party control of the state for practically a century, while if Gómez, a candidate from Morena, wins, the party would reach the presidential elections of the next year with practically the entire country under control.

According to a survey by the firm FactoMétrica, from mid-March, in the State of Mexico the intention to vote is led by Morena, PVEM, PT with 53.1%, while the PRI, PAN, PRD, NA coalition accumulates an intention of 29.1%.

In Coahuila, a party currently governed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), there are four candidates: The Citizens’ Alliance for Security, made up of the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI), National Action (PAN) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) and represented by Manolo Jiménez, has a voting intention of 38.6%.

Followed by the candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Armando Guadiana, who accumulates 37.6%.

In third place and a little far from the first are Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, from the Labor Party (PT), with 10.9% and Lenin Pérez, from the Rescatemos Coahuila alliance, made up of the Democratic Unity of Coahuila and the Democratic Party of Coahuila. Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM). EFE

