Can a bonus be paid to recover income tax?

If the employer decides to pay a bonus so that the worker can recover what was withheld, that amount is also taxed in the tax. To do

the system of retention of income tax in salaries It is so perverse that if the employer decided to pay a bonus so that the worker can recover what was withheld, that amount is also taxed in the tax.

Thus there is a feedback, what is paid as a higher credit reintegrates the tax base to calculate the income tax. This even happens despite the fact that this amount is paid only once, since the tax does not consider only the concepts that the employee habitually receives as taxable matter. This is what would happen if the banking union, as announced, approved a bonus to try to neutralize the effect of income tax on salaries.

The fact that the collective agreement indicates that a salary item that integrates it, you don’t have to pay any taxIt is not enough to exempt him. For that, it is necessary to pass a law that expressly does so. A case like this occurred years ago with two concepts that the workers of the oil union that, according to the provisions of that agreement, should not pay any tax.

The legality was only given in 2006 by the ley 26176, which provided the following: “The concepts included in articles 34, 39, 60, 80 and 81 of the Collective Labor Agreement (CCT) No. 396/04, approved by Resolution of the Undersecretary of Labor Relations of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security No. 90 of December 15, 2004 and in the Agreement Act of March 10, 2005, approved by Resolution of the Secretary of Labor of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security No. 78 of April 1, 2005 and in the Agreement Act of dated June 15, 2006, approved by Resolution of the Secretary of Labor of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security No. 474 of August 4, 2006, as well as in any other conventional norm, related to oil exploitation, that contains The concepts included in the articles mentioned above, will not integrate the tax base for the purposes of determining the Income Tax of the workers covered by said Convention Agreements”.

This fact, which was favorable for the oil workers, becomes discriminatory for other agreements despite the fact that the same items of per diem and food are paid. Taxes should not discriminate in terms of the taxability of a taxable event or matter.

Earnings: how can you deduct what corresponds to the employee?

So how could an employer deduct part of the compensation that its employee receives? According to the rules there would be two ways:

Going out a law that exempts him in the same way that happened with the oil workers. Pay an increase or “grossing up” in the salary receipt that neutralizes the effect of the tax.

In the second case, that credit is subject to contributions and contributions, with the exception of having to comply with what is required by the employment contract law in that the concepts settled in the salary receipt, except for example overtime, cannot be reduced. This item is subject to the evolution of the tax throughout the fiscal year, for example if the worker stops paying taxes due to a government measure, the employer can stop paying it.

If the employer decides to pay a bonus so that the worker can recover the amount withheld from Earnings, that amount is also taxed in the tax

AFIP Resolution 4003, establishes that in the event that the tax is in charge of the withholding agent, the increase provided by decree 862 of the year 2019 must be practiced. In this norm it is determined that when the payment of the tax is in charge of a third party, the gain will be increased by the amount paid by the latter, notwithstanding that the beneficiary considers said payment as an income on account of the final annual tax.

The other concepts that the AFIP accepts as tax-reduced

Payments for the following concepts do not constitute earnings that are part of the calculation base: