Can ChatGPT be used on the Apple Watch?

With the launch of the famous ChatGPTeveryone wants to try the new artificial intelligence that answers any question and can even create texts and programming codes.

Luckily, today it can be used on various devices such as computers, cell phones, and tablets. But that’s not all, it can also be used in the Apple Watch.

As? Thanks to an app called Petey, which is also known as watchGPT, and can be installed on the smart watch of Manzana. So you can use the AI ​​from your wrist.

How to install Petey to use your Apple Watch?

to use at OpenAI ChatGPT just install petey on your Apple Watch to start asking questions, just like you do with Siri. The only detail is that this app is designed for the system watch OS 9.

Likewise, it is still in development, but as it also shares the portal ipadizedthis AI app is barely in development and the creator reveals that he plans to get the user to fully converse with the ChatGPT. At the moment, you can buy the app for 4.99 euros (about $100 Mexican pesos).

How to use ChatGPT 4?

We also tell you in The Truth News that you can use at ChatGPT 4 by entering the official website. Then, you just have to write what you want to ask and click on generate so that it sends you its answer. Here we leave you the comparison between ChatGPT vs. the GPT4 and which one is better.

