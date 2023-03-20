Can ChatPGT really overthrow Google’s search engine hegemony?

Microsoft has launched the integration of ChatGPT in Bing, its search engine. The subject gained strength with the possibility of the company finally breaking the hegemony of Google, which has lived for more than 10 years at the top of the market share. But is that all? Just put in ChatGPT and we have the search revolution?

We have two guests here. The first is the silver of the house, the reporter Alveni Lisboa, who has already come to talk here on the podcast about Elon Musk and his tricks with Twitter. The second guest is Letícia Dantas, country manager at Chatfuel AI, a company specializing in chatbots.

