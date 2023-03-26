Can it rain during the remainder of the long weekend in La Plata?

The chances that the rains will reach La Plata in the remainder of the long weekend is still valid and this was warned in the last hours of this Saturday by the Hydrometeorology Directorate of the Municipality of La Plata.

“The weather will remain unstable until midnight with little chance of an isolated shower. The next few days will be very good with cloudy to clear skies and pleasant temperatures.”says that forecast.

Good afternoon,

the weather will remain unstable until midnight with little chance of an isolated shower. The next few days will be very good with cloudy to clear skies and pleasant temperatures. pic.twitter.com/TAb4hwPJti – Climate La Plata (@ClimaMLP) March 25, 2023

On Sunday, meanwhile, the weather will be good to somewhat cloudy and temperate with some moderate winds from the south and northeast. The expected maximum temperature is 25 degrees and the minimum is 14.

The temperature will continue to rise on Monday, at the start of the week, when it is expected to be “warm to warm”, with a maximum of 27 degrees and winds from the north and northeast.

Already on Tuesday it will be totally sunny and the temperature will continue to rise. “Good and sunny weather”, says the forecast, temperate to warm and with a northerly wind, which will raise the maximum temperature to 29 degrees.