Can Meghan Markle convince Vouge icon Anna Wintour? It’s coming out for the Met Gala

From: Annemarie Goebbel

Vogue boss Anna Wintour is the most influential woman in fashion. She’s holding the tickets to the Met Gala. Does she have some for Meghan and Harry?

New York – It’s the biggest fashion night of the year – regularly held on the first Monday in May. After a corona-related break in 2021, everything has been going as usual in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York since 2022. Dame Anna Wintour, 73, has carefully managed the Met Gala’s guest list since 1995, meaning she has the final say on who does and does not attend the prestigious event. The intriguing question of whether Megan Markle (41) and Prince Harry (38) taking part this year is now inexorably striving towards its dissolution.

Vogue boss Wintour was already enthusiastic about Meghan’s wedding dress

Even megastar Kim Kardashian (42) tried loudly TheMirror for years to earn a spot on the guest list, with Anna’s bio claiming that she felt the Kardashians had “zero style.” It wasn’t until 2013 that Kim was finally invited along with her then-boyfriend Kanye West (45). However, Anna Wintour has dropped some gushing remarks about Meghan, leading many to think an invitation to the Met shouldn’t be a problem for the Sussexes.

But again, it’s not that simple. British journalist Wintour’s excitement all predates Meghan’s exit from royal life. For example, the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress was a hit with the fashion director: “The royal wedding has been followed around the world and I think her choice was brilliant. It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was mature,” Anna said in 2019.

Met Gala 2023 The Met Gala 2023 will be held on Monday, May 1st, 2023 to be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The 2023 exhibition from the museum’s Costume Institute will be titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” and will be supported by the likes of Fendi, Chanel, and Karl Lagerfeld. Of course, everything will revolve around Karl Lagerfeld’s (85, † 2019) career and his career, in which he has shaped the world’s largest luxury brands forever. The dress code for the Met Gala 2023 is not yet known. Certainly, many of the guests will fall back on designs from fashion labels from his career (Chloé, Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel); it is even more likely that many vintage designs will be worn that were actually created under Karl Lagerfeld’s hand. In 2022 the dress code was “Gilded Glamour”.

Anna Wintour was inspired by Meghan Markle to wear pantsuits

Meanwhile, Anna is also said to have said she was inspired to wear suits by Prince Harry’s wife. During a 2019 appearance at the Women in the World summit in New York, Anna said loudly pagesix.com: “Maybe it’s a bit boring and time to change. I’ve been thinking a lot about suits lately, so…thanks to the Duchess of Sussex!” A verbal accolade. Nevertheless, the tickets also cost the little thing of 35,000 dollars (about 32,600 euros) per ticket, of course.

What does Anna Wintour really think of Meghan Markle? In any case, the invitation to the Met Gala is in the balance (photomontage). © Independent Photo Agency/Imago & Cover Images/Imago

And another point is certainly not only a headache for Meghan and Harry. The immediate temporal proximity to the coronation of King Charles III. (74) poses a problem. The Sussexes may not be able to go despite being invited. Safety precautions can be tricky with a five day difference “They are unlikely to attend as they will no doubt be subject to scrutiny no matter how hard they try to minimize the consequences – especially given this event’s proximity to the royal coronation,” Unlocked PR said CEO Jordan to the Mirror. So it remains exciting whether Meghan and Harry come to the coronation or not. Sources used: mirror.co.uk, pagesix.com