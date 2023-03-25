Can we let our children make the revolution? “Some parents brought sandwiches”

A (small) child bangs frantically and happily on a brown garbage can. Another seated on a yellow recycling lid holds a red megaphone (which looks suspiciously like a toy) and chants in time with the first:

“We fought to win it! We will fight to keep it! Retirement ! At 60! “.

In chorus, a swarm of other kids also perched on garbage cans clap their hands and shout the same slogan in their childish voices. And everywhere, more or less creative signs:

“Macron, you’re rich, you’re boring, leave retirement to our parents” “You give us 64, we may give you 68”

Sometimes it is also French that is in the fight:

“Retirement is 60 years old, we fought to win it, we will fight to keep it”

« So what am I looking at? passers-by seem to wonder. Children in struggle! This Monday, March 21, the students of the Paul Eluard college in Montreuil, after organizing themselves in the street on Sunday and by WhatsApp messages, chose to block their college.

Two demands have pushed them towards this choice: the closure of a 5th grade class which causes their establishment to lose its NEP status (priority education standard), a status which allows in particular to have 24 students per class and no more; and pension reform. This is explained to me by a group of young mobilized girls. Their names are Heya, Imani, Jade, Léa, Ana-Nyla, they are between 12 and 15 years old and they are unhappy. ” We do this for our withdrawals