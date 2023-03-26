Can you gain muscle doing yoga? These are the six best exercises to develop muscle mass

Nowadays, there are many people who want to practice sports outdoors and yoga is considered a great option, above all, if you want to achieve harmony between your body, mind and spirit.

Y lejos de lo que si cree, de que si es posible to gain muscle mass con el yoga, sepa que, así es. You can tone your muscles with the asanas of this activity.

This is because it includes different postures that must be maintained for a specific time and that, if carried out with certain frequency, strengthen the body, just like the review herald.

This is not all: it also allows you to increase flexibility, regulate breathing, improve joint function and develop abdominal strength.

However, to achieve all this, there is no need to forget the key role that plays a healthy and balanced diet.

If you want to achieve harmony between your body, mind and spirit, practicing yoga is a great decision. Photo: Prostock-Studio

Even though Yoga is associated with meditation, it is a very healthy exercise that has innumerable benefits to acquire strength. For that reason, there are six exercises that are especially good for you.

Yoga exercises to gain muscle mass

warrior posture

It is one of the basic asanas and, therefore, its variants appear in many classes. This yoga posture is dedicated to a mythological warrior called Virabhadra. In Sanskrit, vira means “hero”, bhadra means “friend” and asana means “posture”.

tree posture

It is one of the most used asanas in yoga sessions. In her, the arms represent the branches of the tree and the foot that falls on the ground represents the roots that are buried in the earth. Vrikshasana is a pose that helps you ground yourself.

One of the most well-known postures is that of the warrior. Photo: ALI HAIDER

posture of the table

It’s a plank position. The muscles used on the table include the larger pectorals (thorax), the anterior deltoids (front part of the shoulders), rectus abdominus (superficial abdominal muscles) and the quads.

posture of the snake

It is one of the asanas that are most used in yoga. It consists of an extension of the spine and, therefore, stretching of the muscles of the abdomen area, and its use combined with the child’s posture or balasana as they are complementary postures.

One of the best positions to gain muscle is that of the snake, which looks towards the top is one of the yoga asanas to open the chest and strengthen arms.

boat posture

Navasana is known as boat posture because in Sanskrit nava means “boat” and asana means “posture”. Navasana is an intense yoga posture that combines two types of work: on the one hand, the work of the abdominals and the back, and, on the other hand, the balance.

