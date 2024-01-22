Canada limits international students from entering the country for two years

.- Canada announced that it will limit permits for international students for two years, following an increase in income that accentuated the country’s housing crisis recently, according to government figures.

“To ensure that there is no further increase in the number of international students in Canada in 2024, we will set a national cap on applications (to enter the country for studies) for a period of two years,” said Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

In 2024, Canada plans to issue 364,000 permits for international students, 35% less than in 2023.

This measure does not reach international students already enrolled in Canadian universities, the government of Justin Trudeauwhich works with the provinces, responsible for the educational system, to apply the measure.

An official estimate indicates that more than one million foreign students are in Canada. The “rapid” rise in this number “puts pressure on housing, health care and other services” in some provinces, explained the minister, who noted that there is “little diversity” in terms of the countries of origin of the students. .

Canada, whose population exceeded 40 million people in June, faces a housing crisis in all regions of the country.

Source: AFP