Canadian Corey Conners wins Texas Open for 2nd time in 5 years – Reuters Sports News

Canadian Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.

Additionally, the 2019 winner, the Listowel, Ont., native had a 15-under 273 total on the Oaks course at TPC San Antonio. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he finished sixth last year for his second straight top 10 finish at Augusta National.

One shot behind Patrick Rodgers at the start, Conners had a three-stroke lead after birdie No. 15. Stevens had the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors finished it with a par 3-for-18 putt.

Stevens shot a 66. Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) called at 13 under.

Rodgers saw a chance for his first Tour win and first Masters berth slip away. He shot a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

Conner’s best result since winning the 2019 Texas Open trophy was a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

Conners led after the first round with a 64 when the weather-delayed Open 18 ended Friday. But his second-round 72 dropped him three behind Rodgers after 36 holes, which Conners reduced to a stroke with his 69 in the third round.

Stevens finished third last week at the PGA Tour stop in the Dominican Republic.