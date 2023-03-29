Cancellation of Stromae concerts: the anger of fans for this late announcement

If some fans are understanding after the cancellation of the Stromae concerts in Nantes, others regret the very late announcement of this cancellation.

“It could have been announced much earlier”, “Warning at 4:43 p.m.”… The producer of Stromae has just announced this Wednesday the cancellation of the three concerts of Stromae in Nantes, including one this Wednesday, March 29, causing a anger of the fans warned a few hours before the concert.

The producer of Stromae invoked his state of health to justify this cancellation. “We are not in a position to commit to a postponement of these concerts”, declared its producer Olivier Wurth, joined by BFMTV. If some, despite the disappointment, are worried about the state of health of the Belgian singer, others are annoyed by this last minute cancellation.

“Decidedly these people do not live in the same world as their fans! He could have canceled this morning it would have avoided travel! Shame”, is indignant a user on Twitter.

“Lack of respect”

“The 3 dates canceled in Nantes without postponing… it’s 5:30 p.m. the concert was at 8 p.m. we love it”, gets carried away by another, while a third writes “Car, hotel, tran, day off…” adding ” No respect for the public.”

“Sick, injured, bad mood or other, we don’t know it 1h30 before, don’t mess around. It can happen but there the lack of respect is ultimate for the public and the reception staff”, still regrets a surfer.

Stromae has already been forced to cancel three dates in Alsace last week for the same reason.

Burn-out

The singer made a remarkable comeback last year with the album Multitudeafter an absence of 7 years, in particular due to a burn-out after the tour of Square root.

“Even if we sell dreams, it’s still a job, and like in any job, when you work too much, you end up burning out,” he explained in 2018 in an interview with France 2. .

In addition to a “big physical fatigue”, the megastar also admitted to having suffered from taking a drug, Lariam (an anti-malarial, editor’s note). “I needed time to rebuild myself because it was not super nice”.

income with MultitudeStromae then announced a tour in 2023, starting with festivals in 2022. Last January, he even added new dates in Paris, Clermont-Ferrand, Lille and Toulouse in the fall.

For the moment, only the concerts in Strasbourg, Amnéville and Nantes are canceled. The other dates of the tour are maintained for the time being.