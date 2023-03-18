Cancun Airport registers 485 international operations in one day

According to figures from the Sureste Airport Group (ASUR), this Saturday, March 18, the Cancun International Airport (AIC) registered a total of 659 operations scheduled throughout the day.

The report mentions that 333 of these operations correspond to flights that arrived to the Mexican Caribbean, of which 89 were domestic flights and 244 international.

While the scheduled departures during this same day, they registered 326 flightsof which 85 of these flights were to destinations within the country and 241 correspond to flights to destinations abroad.

It is so that the flow of international tourism in the destination had a total of 485 operationswhere tourists departed to and from Cancun from cities such as Amsterdam, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Bogotá, Boston, Buffalo, Calgary, Cali, Camagüey, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Copenhagen, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, Istanbul, Flores, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Gothenburg, Guatemala, Halifax, Hamilton, Houston, among others.

While national tourism flow, a total of 174 traveler operations from cities such as Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Ciudad Juárez, Guadalajara, León, Mexicali, Monterrey, Morelia, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Reynosa, San Luis Potosí, Santa Lucia, Tijuana, Toluca, Torreón, Tuxtla, Veracruz, Villahermosa.

It is worth mentioning that among the main airlines that had operations this March 18 at the airport of cancun were:

Aeroméxico, Air Canada, Air Caraibes, Air Europa, Air France, Air Portugal, Air Transat, Alaska, Allegiant, American Airlines, Arajet, Avianca, Avianca Costa Rica, British Airways, Condor, Copa, Delta, Edelweiss, Evelope, Flair Airlines , Frontier, JetBlue, Jetlines, KLM, Lan Peru, Magnicharter, Sky Airlines Peru, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, Sunwing, Swift Air, Swoop, TAG Airlines, Thomson, TUI Airlines Netherland, Tuifly Nordic, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Long live Aerobus, Volaris, Volaris Costa Rica, West Jet, Wingo.

For more news about Quintana Roo click here.