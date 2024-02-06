Candela Pea confesses that Juan Carlos Vellido was her first boyfriend

The appearances of Candle Pea are always well received in Late Xouthe interview format that Marc Gir conducts with wit and grace on La 2. And if his presence occurs during Goya week, even more so. The actress has three statuettes in her display case: one for Best Actress for Princesses and two for Best Supporting Actress for I give you my eyes y A gun in each hand. For this reason, when this Monday he entered the scene on the set of the program, one of the questions had to deal, almost necessarily, with the great cita of homeland cinema.

That’s how it was. Gir asked the interpreter about a supposed trip he had planned with Hugo Silva, one of the nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category for One Love; and she decided to explore other directions with her response.

I turned from a girl to a woman

I’m going to say something that isn’t going to sit well with Hugo. My first boyfriend, the one who turned me from a girl to a woman…, he began by saying, pausing the sentence for what he knew he was going to say. And she said it: I lost my virginity to someone who is also nominated.

Then a few seconds passed in which Pea wanted to travel back in time, pick up rope and reel and rewind his life. Not long, ten seconds. But it wasn’t possible. Then he confirmed that, indeed, Silva shared a nomination with what had been his first partner. Juan Carlos Vellido.

And then he gave, not without complications, his favorite to win the statuette. I love him very much, so my heart is broken, he said at the beginning; then he quickly came clean: Well, not because I don’t know Hugo very well; I want Juan Carlos Vellido to win. Specifically, Vellido, whose film career has spanned Pirates of the Caribbean until Count me how notis nominated for Under therapy.

He had guided himself to answer the question, after taking a turn that ended in a confession never requested, in the affection that he still has for him and that is a symptom of the good relationship of friendship that both maintain. Also, of course, and as she herself says, because of the love story that the actor and actress lived for more than ten years.