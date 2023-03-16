Candidates for the Presidency of Mexico meet for the opposition

The National Civic Front (FCN) agreed with a group of 10 candidates for the opposition presidential candidacy to hold an event in which the virtues of the coalition governments are exposed.

Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo, one of the promoters of the Front, met this Tuesday with PRI members José Ángel Gurría, Enrique de la Madrid, Ildefonso Guajardo and senators Beatriz Paredes Rangel and Claudia Ruiz Massieu, as well as with PRD members Miguel Ángel Mancera and Silvano Aureoles, with whom he defined that this event will take place on Monday, April 16.

This morning was the third meeting that the Front has held with those who have expressed their intention to champion the Opposition in 2024.

“We are exploring what things to do together to show people that there is a coincidence of vision, regardless of personal aspirations,” summarized Senator Ruiz Massieu.

Together with the definition of the presidential method -in which the National Action Party will lead-, the National Civic Front and other groups are deliberating to elaborate a coalition government project.

Senator Beatriz Paredes Rangel explained that it had been agreed to “hold an event to assess the importance of coalition governments and we welcome the presence of more people who wish to discuss the possibilities of reaching a candidacy.”

According to the PRI member, in relation to the definition of the method that will be used to choose the presidential standard-bearer, several of those who met with Acosta Naranjo on this day stated that “the broader and more democratic it is, the better, in discussion with the parties that participate”.