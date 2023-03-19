Canirac NL requests support for establishments affected by the construction of the Centro Valle District

Monterrey, NL. Given the economic impact suffered by restaurateurs and merchants in Centrito Valle, due to the works carried out by the municipality of San Pedro Garza García, the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods of Nuevo León, Daniel García Rosales, asked that the authorities offer them economic incentives with tax discounts, because they are about to collapse.

Since November 2022, the municipality has carried out the reconstruction and expansion of Avenida Vasconcelos, and other works that are part of the Centro Valle District, which has caused traffic chaos and the drop that some locals estimate of more than 50% of the sales of establishments that are located in Centrito Valle.

This is because Independencia, Juárez, Libertad and Morelos streets, in San Pedro Garza García have partial or total closures.

The president of Canirac Nuevo León declared that many establishments “are suffering great damage due to the remodeling that is being carried out in the Centrito Valle area. We know that many are on the verge of collapse, due to the complications that they experience day by day.” .

For this reason, it is very important that the municipal authorities support these restaurants with economic incentives, with tax discounts and that campaigns for delivery or delivery of food at home are reinforced, and that they can also consume within restaurants.

The industry, he stressed, must comply with the land use permit, declaration of opening of commercial establishments, operating licenses, such as the endorsement of the alcohol license, civil protection, all of which implies a collection for the municipality.

He recalled that the sector was the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and that during the first two years more than 5,000 establishments were forced to close their doors. The restaurant industry has been recovering and currently has 21,000 restaurants.

“The industry has suffered multiple situations throughout these years. It is unacceptable that more crises continue, I hope that these works are completed as soon as possible and that they can work day and night, and this can be completed as soon as possible”, stressed the leader.

For this reason, Canirac Nuevo León appointed Sergio Gutiérrez, as vice president representing the municipality of San Pedro Garza García, and the same will happen with other municipalities where they seek to have a representation of the organization.

It is worth mentioning that Mayor Miguel Treviño published on his Twitter account that the Centro Valle District will be free of cables, since they removed more than 300 kilometers of cables, by including new underground networks, there will be wide and accessible sidewalks and they will be planted more than 440 trees.